To the editor:
Heather Porreca has a vision, a plan, connections with the right people, honesty and integrity.
But add “nice” to that list and you get something special. I have worked with Porreca on a few issues. Each time I called I was treated with respect and was given an answer in a timely fashion. Not only that, but my concern genuinely became her concern.
On the rare instance that we did not share the same opinion, she did not become defiant or tell me that I was wrong, or that I was ‘nothing’ to her. Instead, we had a respectful conversation; the way adults do. There was no silly name calling, Facebook blocking or passive aggressive side remarks to others. As both a city volunteer and a city councilor, Porreca has demonstrated that she understands the importance of community and how leadership can only be achieved through mutual respect.
As Attleboro continues to grow, we need someone who will put the community’s needs first and leave their ego behind. We need someone who can negotiate without attacking and be open minded about solutions. We need someone who can put themselves in the shoes of their constituents, no matter what their background or education. And for crying out loud, is it too much to ask that the next leader of the city also be nice? #nicematters
Tara Finn
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.