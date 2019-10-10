To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of working with Heather Porreca while participating in the Attleboro Farmer’s Market for the past nine years.
Porreca genuinely cares about the city of Attleboro and its residents. She always makes time to listen to her constituents so she can address their concerns and develop their vision for the downtown area.
She has proven herself as a leader and collaborator while serving on the city council and through her countless hours of volunteerism. I know she will continue to add value to our city as the mayor through her experience, vision and passion.
Lynn Porto
Attleboro
