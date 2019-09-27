Endorsement for Heather Porreca, candidate for mayor of Attleboro
To the editor:
When I think of Heather Porreca, the first thing that comes to mind is her service to the community — her hard work making Attleboro Farmer’s Market, the best in Massachusetts.
Her service to the residents of Attleboro through her role as a city councilor in our great city — working to make Attleboro better.
Porreca, together with her husband Eddie, have both worked diligently to make Attleboro a better place to live with their combined years of service to make the farmer’s market what it is today. I cannot even imagine the amount of time spent “behind the scenes”, planning and organizing this fabulous community, seasonal Saturday event.
In addition to her service to our city, she has managed to raise three of the most polite, service minded children I have ever met.
She should be very proud of the young adults they have become — the example she has set for them — service to your community and her mantra “nice matters” has paid off tremendously. I am pledging my support to Porecca and voting for her as the next mayor of Attleboro.
Heather Hart
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.