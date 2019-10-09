To the editor:
The Professional Firefighters of Attleboro Local 848 announce their endorsement of Heather Porreca for mayor.
Porreca has been a welcomed voice in our fight against Occupational Cancer here in Attleboro.
Her ability to listen, and truly understand the issues we face as career firefighters provide sound reason behind our unanimous vote to endorse.
She will not be afraid to ask the tough questions to make the right decisions.
Paul W. Jacques
President Attleboro Firefighters Local 848
