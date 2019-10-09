To the editor:
I have lived in Attleboro for 17 years. In the last mayoral election I felt our city was not moving forward, the downtown area had beautiful sidewalks and light posts with only a few new businesses. I gave my vote to Paul Heroux and hoped that the downtown area would be changed into a bustling area full of new businesses.
In the last two years, very little change has happened downtown.
Heather Porreca has a plan to help the downtown area turn into a destination that people want to go to spend time and money. I believe her connections and work ethic will make this plan a reality.
I live in Ward 4A. Every time I’ve come to Porreca with a problem she has been willing to take ownership to solve it. The few times we’ve agreed to disagree, we did it as two polite adults. I cannot say the same for Heroux. The last time I messaged him on Facebook he ignored my message. I want a mayor who will respond to everyone.
As a wife and mother, I want to see positive behavior modeled from the top of this city. We can work together and disagree and we can treat one another as equals without hostility.
Chrystal Swenson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.