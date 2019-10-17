To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support City Council Vice President Heather Porreca for mayor.
During my time as assessor, Porreca was a regular visitor to my office. She often had questions regarding complex details of how the levy works. I appreciated how she had the humility to ask questions, quickly work through details and followed up with thoughtful questions.
On the other hand, while working with Mayor Paul Heroux, it was a struggle to communicate financial details and he always had to be the smartest person in the room.
During my time, the previous board of assessors presented a proposal to estimate the cost of the levy increase caused by the new high school and advocated to spread the payments across the four quarterly tax bills. This would reduce the impact to residents. The mayor’s response was that due to the upcoming election, he didn’t think it was a good idea (under the mayor’s plan, the full increase would arrive after the election).
Once I presented details to the mayor showing the plan was possible and he realized opposing it would be politically harmful, he agreed to the plan and claimed it was his all along.
It was a pleasure working with Porreca and I’m confident she is the best choice for mayor.
Stan Nacewicz
Plainville
