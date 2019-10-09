To the editor:
I was thrilled to hear Heather Porreca is running for mayor. I know Porreca because I am a vendor at the Attleboro Farmers Market and I am so impressed by her commitment to small local businesses while creating a community for children, families and pets. You are very fortunate to have such a selfless advocate for all running for this very important office.
Susannah Locketti
Plympton
