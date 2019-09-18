To the editor:
The champion of the less fortunate, the underdog, the working poor has left the building. Literally and figuratively, Mayor Paul Heroux has abandoned the very social services that he was once a champion for, or was he?
Did he ever really care in the first place? I don’t know, and only Heroux knows that answer. What I have seen is a politician disguised as a public servant. Say anything, do anything to win a campaign, treating it like a second-rate reality TV show where the prize is being state representative or mayor with the chance to advance to the bonus round of U.S. Congressman. When faced with capital improvement challenges for the Richardson School, a city-owned building that is home to several nonprofit social services groups, he turned his back on them. He opted to sell the building and let the social service fend for itself. A building that serves one of the city’s most vulnerable populations with essential services.
“Attleboro is not a wealthy city.” Do you remember those words on the campaign trail? We need these services. We need them on the East Side. We need to take care of our city buildings so the agencies can take care of the people. We need Heather Porreca.
Jay Deighan
Attleboro
