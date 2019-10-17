To the editor:
I wanted to add my suport to Heather Porreca in her campaign for mayor. I have known her for 15 years.
Porreca is a kind and very accessible person. I know her to be intelligent and hard working. She genuinely cares about the city of Attleboro. She has been a great advocate for the school system.She has done amazing work with the Farmers Market.
I feel confident in her ability to govern and in her honest attempts to do what is best for Attleboro. That is why I will be voting for Porreca for mayor.
Mary Morris
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.