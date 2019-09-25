To the editor:
With the upcoming election we have yet another chance to be a voice for our city. With a small ballot many people may decide to skip the polls. Please don’t hesitate to have your voice heard.
I am excited about what Heather Porreca would do as mayor of Attleboro. She is community-focused and cares about this city but has also shown the grit and determination needed to lead strongly. Porreca puts people first. It would be exciting to see her lead our city. The best is yet to come.
Michael Levasseur
Attleboro
