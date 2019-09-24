To the editor:
Heather Porrecca is one of the first people that I met when my family and I moved to Attleboro 17 years ago.
From day one of knowing her, I have found her passion for and commitment to Attleboro to be unequaled.
She is hardworking, intelligent and genuinely cares about every resident of Attleboro; rich or poor, old or young, blue collar or white collar.
As a city councilor, I have found her to be accessible and willing to listen to concerns, answer questions and help however she can.
I know she will be an excellent mayor and I hope you will join me in voting Porrecca for mayor.
Kurt Wheaton
Attleboro
