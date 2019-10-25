To the editor:
As a resident of Attleboro and a teacher in the Attleboro school system, I wholeheartedly support Heather Porreca for mayor of Attleboro. Her commitment to public service and her sincere desire to make improvements to this already great city is unquestionable.
I got to know Porreca through her three amazing children when they attended Brennan Middle School. As a teacher, I appreciated her involvement and commitment as a parent to her children’s education. She contributed to Brennan in a way that made it a better place not just for her children, but for the entire Brennan community. As a parent, I saw through her children, the values that are important to her.
I also know Heather through the Attleboro Farmer’s Market. She encouraged me to become a vendor three years ago. Through my involvement with the market, I have once again seen first hand her commitment to this community. The AFM is such an amazing community event and I could not be prouder to say that I am a part of it. She has made it what it is today.
I am fortunate to call Porreca my friend and I will be honored to call her my mayor.
Rosalie Semple
Attleboro
