Letter to the editor: Endorsement for Heather Porreca, mayor
To the editor:
I’ve lived in Attleboro for over 60 years and for personal reasons will not run for office but I do support those who have the nerve to dive into city politics knowing they can make a difference.
One of those people is Heather Porreca. I first met her at the cafetorium at Brennan Middle School about 11 years ago while our kids were performing in the chorus. We have since been part of the team that runs the Attleboro Farmers Market.
The Market has always been about two things, the vendors and the patrons. She has worked hard, with the farmers market team, to bring quality vendors to the Market so the patrons have good produce and products to purchase. These are relationships that have been made over time with a consistent theme of, yes, being nice.
I’ve watched her enter city politics and become a councilor who gets things done. She answers questions and finds the help to get a problem solved no matter how small or large. She has the relationships in the city to quickly get answers and to began the process for larger issues. The buck actually does stop at her desk.
I endorse Porreca for mayor. Please get out and vote on Nov. 5.
David Laferriere
Attleboro
