To the editor:
I’m excited to see Attleboro thrive with Heather Porreca as its next mayor.
In the 10 years I’ve known her, Porreca has always been engaged in making the city a better place. She is an impassioned community leader who has played a central role in building the immensely successful Attleboro Farmers Market.
As a city councilor (and current council vice president), she’s worked tirelessly to protect education funding, advocate for the new high school, address traffic/public safety issues, acquire open space, and so much more. Porreca has also been raising and educating her kids here in Attleboro, and that perspective is important me.
While all of her experience matters greatly, I am most inspired by Porreca’s carefully articulated vision for Attleboro’s future.
She recognizes that our young families need affordable housing, our kids deserve a high-quality education, and our seniors need tax stability.
Finally, I believe she has demonstrated the leadership skills and necessary drive to attract critical investment in the revitalization of our city center. For all of these reasons, I look forward to casting my vote for Heather Porreca on Nov. 5.
Margie Kelley
Attleboro
