To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Heather Porreca for mayor.
Porreca is a staunch supporter of, and true partner to, the Attleboro Public Schools. She has demonstrated her support through her participation in school department meetings and events, her advocacy for increased education funding, and her strong and vocal support for the new Attleboro High School.
At a time when our local state representation has shown leadership in initiating real financial reform to the Commonwealth’s education funding, it is imperative that Attleboro elects a leader that truly understands, values, and champions strong public schools. Porreca has consistently promoted strong public schools as both a responsibility of our community as well as the center around which a thriving community should be based.
Through my experiences collaborating with Porreca on numerous school and city issues, I believe she will be a focused and dedicated leader. She will be motivated only by the city’s improvement and success, and not by personality conflicts or her own personal recognition. As someone with a true appreciation of the importance of the Attleboro Public Schools, a proven commitment to improving the community, and a history of working as a partner to foster positive change, Porreca would make for a tremendous mayor for the city.
Stephen K. Withers Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.