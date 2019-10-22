To the editor:
I am writing my endorsement of Heather Porreca for the next mayor of Attleboro. I have known Porreca for quite a few years now, and for as long as I’ve known her, she has always put people first.
When the school department changed their policy on bus availability, I approached Porreca with a concern. After years of my children having the bus to Coelho School, in seveth-grade it was eliminated.
Even though I was willing to pay, I was denied because we live .9 miles from Coelho. I contacted the transportation department, and city hall, only to be turned away. Porreca came to my house, saw the route my children would have to walk, agreed with my concern for safety, and personally sat down with the transportation office to fix this issue.
She truly cares about the people of Attleboro and puts people first. So please, join me in voting for Porreca for mayor on Nov. 5.
Jodi Coleman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.