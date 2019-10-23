To the editor:
Heather Porreca is the best choice for mayor. I base this on almost a decade of knowing her personally, as well as the many times that she has helped me resolve an issue or answered a question regarding our city. Never have I known a local politician who is so responsive, invested, and concerned about the residents and the well being of the city.
Porreca has the background and experience to do this job well, and she has the vision we need to make our city vibrant and successful.
Look no further than the roaring success that is the Attleboro Farmers’ Market for proof of what she can accomplish and her ability to grow something from nothing.
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that nice does in fact matter.
There is too much ugliness in our world, and our leaders should be people our children can admire. This election season has brought out the worst in some, but not Porreca. Mayor Paul Heroux’s silence is no better than any bystander to bullying, and he should be ashamed.
A vote for Porreca is a vote for integrity, kindness, and prosperity in Attleboro; and, it’s a vote you can be proud of.
Gigi Walker
Attleboro
