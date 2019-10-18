Endorsement for Heather Porreca, mayoral candidate
To the editor:
A true advocate for the Attleboro Public Schools. That is who Heather Porreca is, and will be as mayor. I’ve known her for almost 20 years. During this time, she’s proven herself to be someone who values education and understands the impact that an educational system has on its community.
As a bus driver, she cared for our children and spoke up when she felt it necessary to fix issues that impacted those charged in her care. As an elected official, Porreca collaborated with school officials and the city to revise the traffic pattern at Willett Elementary to ensure the safety of their students. If constituents contact her with school concerns, Porreca is mindful to investigate the matter with school administration and the school committee. She is a strong supporter of correcting budget shortfalls the district faces. Each budget season, she’s vocal on the need to increase funding and never voted for proposed cuts. This was especially true when she advocated staunchly for $300,000 to not be cut from the special education budget. As mayor, Attleboro can rely on her to be a champion of the schools. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 5.
Lori Scales
Attleboro
