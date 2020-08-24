Endorsement: Hunter Cohen for state rep
To the editor:
Hunter Cohen is the driving force the Norfolk 9th District needs.
Cohen is a young student leader and community organizer who’s tired with business as usual insider-politics on Beacon Hill.
He’s running because he’s fed up with the lack of leadership in our federal and state politics.
In the midst of a global health crisis and civil unrest, it’s time for the next generation of leaders to step up to the plate and bring bold progressive ideas to the table.
As a student leader at Umass-Amherst, Cohen served as a student senator, where he was responsible for helping to allocate a $3.6 million dollar budget. He’s assisted in organizing events to promote racial equality and social justice.
Since 2014, our district has been misrepresented with far-right conservative policies, which haven’t benefited the people of Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Plainville, Walpole, and Wrentham.
However, business, as usual, will remain if Democrats vote for Brian Hamlin to represent them in November. Hamlin has lost two times to the incumbent Shawn Dooley.
If Democrats actually want to win this race, nominating a failed centrist whose loss by a 17.5% margin (3,592 votes) is not the way forward.
Nominate Cohen to be the Democratic candidate for state representative.
Andrew LaBerge
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.