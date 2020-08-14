To the editor:
Ihsanne Leckey is the progressive voice we need in Massachusetts 4th Congressional District.
Leckey has a gripping story. Born in Moroco, she moved to the United States at 20 and made her way through minimum-wage jobs, ultimately becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. From there, she worked at the Federal Reserve regulating corrupt banks and corporations.
Taking the fight against the powerful and corrupt brought Leckey to run for congress. She is a working class immigrant, takes no corporate PAC money, and is endorsed by progressive stalwarts like Our Revolution Massachusetts and Brand New Congress.
Leckey has a grasp on all the major issues. She understands that to recover from the economic recession caused by the coronavirus we need to create millions of jobs through a Green New Deal to solve climate change and put people back to work. Leckey knows our healthcare system is broken which is why we should have a universal, single-payer healthcare system. Being a working class immigrant, Ihsanna knows we need to raise the minimum wage.
Leckey understands that the other half of the American dream is fighting for someone you don’t know, fighting for those who can’t achieve their dream with debt, debilitating health, or extreme despair in their life.
With a world that keeps crumbling, we need bold and aggressive legislators to make our society whole again. That’s why I support Leckey.
Andrew Ahern
Attleboro
