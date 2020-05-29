To the editor:
This letter is in support of Jack Kerzner, who is running for the Foxboro Board of Selectmen. I have known Kerzner for many years having worked for him as office manager in his mental health practice here in Foxboro for 25 years, so I can say that I know him pretty well.
As a clinical psychologist, he is able to facilitate change by being a good listener in order to grasp the issues at hand. Equally important, he is an excellent business person demonstrated by the success of his 30 year practice, which is still operating here under new ownership.
So, please vote for Kerzner, and you will see how much of an asset he will be to the town.
Adele Kohl
Foxboro
