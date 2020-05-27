To the editor,
I am honored to submit this letter in support of Jack Kerzner, candidate for the Foxboro Board of Selectman.
There is an old saying that a community is like a ship and that everyone ought to be prepared to take the helm. Given our current times and the uncertainty of our future, we are fortunate that Jack is willing to take on the only thing that is certain, being a selectman in Foxboro is going to be a very difficult and challenging role.
As a long-term local businessman and highly educated professional, Kerzner will bring thoughtfulness and reason to the breadth of issues that will test our community. When challenges present themselves, experience, coupled with mature wisdom, is an absolute necessity. In the next few years, we won’t have much room to get things wrong.
Kerzner is a leader, a collaborator, a decision maker and above all a passionate communicator. Critical attributes that our town needs presently and will undoubtedly need in the future. I have known Kerzner for many years and have great respect for his decision to be a candidate for Foxboro Board of Selectman.
Please support Kerzner for selectman on June 8.
John R. Gray
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.