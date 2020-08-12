To the editor:
I am writing this letter because I would like to ask every voter to please consider the experience of Jake Auchincloss when making their choice for Congress.
I am supporting Auchincloss because I feel he is uniquely qualified by his experience. He has private sector experience as a project manager and public sector experience as a three-term Newton City Councilor. Additionally, Auchincloss is the only Democratic candidate with military experience serving as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan where he led in a crisis. He also led a multinational counter-narcotics mission in Panama. With the Attleboro area going through an opioid crisis, I want to say Auchincloss has firsthand experience on this issue and understands that it is best solved by proper health care and education.
John Burns
Seekonk
