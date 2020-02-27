To the editor:
Fair-minded people know that a two-party system is a better way to govern than having just one heavily dominant party. Unfortunately, that’s not what we have in our state today. The only way to change it is from the ground up. That’s why I’m writing to endorse Jay Barrows and Angela Davis in their campaigns for Massachusetts Republican State Committee for the Bristol-Norfolk District.
State Committee members play key roles in building the Republican Party in their districts. They recruit and prepare candidates, help with fundraising, register new voters, assist their local city and town committees, and generally advance Republican efforts in their districts.
That is precisely what Barrows and Davis have been doing for years. With their hard work and high energy, and by contributing their time and financial resources, boosting the party and helping several Republican candidates win elections.
Barrows currently serves as the state representative for the First Bristol District. A tireless advocate for the Mass. GOP and its candidates, Barrows is also recognized on Beacon Hill for his ability to collaborate. He often reaches across the aisle to bring people together to get things done, both at the community and regional levels.
Davis presently serves as Republican State Committeewoman for the Bristol-Norfolk District. A lifelong resident of a Foxboro, she was educated in the town’s public schools and has been a longtime supporter of their education and music programs. In addition to her state committee activities, she is active in mentoring young women at UMass.
We need more of what Barrows and Davis bring to politics here in Massachusetts.
Join me in pulling a Republican ballot and voting for Barrows and Davis for GOP State State Committee on March 3.
John Riley
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.