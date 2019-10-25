To the editor:
Jay DiLisio is a truly outstanding member of the Attleboro community. I have witnessed, first-hand and several times over, his dedication, involvement, and compassion for the people of this city and those qualities are unparalleled.
When I first met DiLisio he was the coach for my younger brother’s youth soccer league. Since that first encounter, I have also come to know him as an actor and patron of Attleboro Community Theater, a mentor to the Attleboro Youth Commission, a volunteer for countless citywide events including most recently the Attleboro Moving Wall, a loving family man, and most personally, a sincere friend.
DiLisio is a man that puts people first and politics second; our community is fortunate to have a candidate that is already familiar with and making progress on the needs of its people. I am voting DiLisio for city councilor on Nov. 5 in the hopes that Attleboro will continue to prosper under the leadership we deserve.
Kimmi Roche
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.