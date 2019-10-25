To the editor:
Municipal finances are complex and daunting, especially setting the tax rate. As my time as assessor, I have worked with many budget chairs, and few were as detail oriented and asked the level of questions Jay DiLisio asked to ensure he understood those complexities.
DiLisio has demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the importance of the impact tax classification has on the residents of the city, not just today, but in future years.
DiLisio’s background in finance has certainly equipped him for the challenge of leading the discussion in regards to tax classification.
What has always impressed me the most has been DiLisio’s work ethic. DiLisio will come in early to city hall to meet with department heads before work, or in the evening after work to get input to ensure he has an appropriate understanding of the city’s finances.
This is the type of leadership this city needs in these trying financial times. Please vote for DiLisio for city council at-large on Nov. 5.
Stan Nacewicz
Plainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.