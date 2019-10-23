To the editor:
Jay DiLisio for councilor at-large. He is the candidate who is a strong advocate invested in Attleboro’s future and who I believe will continue to give and do his best. DiLisio has been fiscally responsible and committed to community priorities. DiLisio has been an asset to our city’s men and women, young and elderly. He is always available to listen and discuss your concerns. He is not afraid to ask the tough, difficult questions. It should be noted that DiLisio not only brings us a continued vision of progress, but also understands the nuts and bolts of the infrastructure needed to make these things happen.
We can count on DiLisio to keep Attleboro moving forward with his proven brand of leadership which includes his Three-term at-large councilor experience, big-picture thinking and a history of volunteerism among many other accomplishments, all of which has improved quality of life in our city.
It is for these reasons, and many others, that I will be casting my vote for DiLisio, on Nov. 5 and I urge you to do the same.
Christine Hanrahan
Attleboro
