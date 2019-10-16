Letter to the editor: Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, city council
To the editor:
I’m a registered Democrat, and it will be my honor to vote for Jay DiLisio on Nov. 5 for city council. I grew up in a family where local politics and civil involvement was required and a family tradition. In today’s climate, now more than ever, it’s imperative that we reach across the aisle and start a conversation.
Although we belong on two different ends of the ideological spectrum, I know without a doubt that DiLisio’s passion for our community is unmatched. There have been many weekend mornings where I see him, sitting down with our Democratic state representative, Jim Hawkins, having coffee talking about how to make Attleboro a better place to live.
DiLisio’s experienced leadership is exactly what this city needs. With his leadership, comes compassion for those who need to be heard. He is a strong advocate for our youth, our first responders, and is financially prudent when it comes to spending for our town. With DiLisio on our city’s council, Attleboro’s future is exceptionally bright.
Kelly Terreault
Attleboro
