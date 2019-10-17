To the editor:
Depending on where you fall with a political view may steer you to a political party and belief. I tend to look at the person, direction, and drive when it comes to elections. The philosophy of our city for future generations depends on ideas, leadership, and a team approach to get city business accomplished. Working to build a better city, understanding the process, and having the drive to advocate for a better future is paramount.
As a member of our city council, Jay DiLisio has been a steadfast advocate for thoughtful progress, youth initiatives and fiscal responsibility. I’ve seen first-hand his willingness to work as a team to solve issues. I know he has the drive to build a better city for future generations. I support Dilisio for the future of Attleboro.
Bert J. Buckley
Attleboro
