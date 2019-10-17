To the editor:
I am pleased to endorse Jay DiLisio for Attleboro city council at large. I have known DiLisio for nearly 10 years and throughout that time I have been so moved and impressed by DiLisio’s commitment to our great city, including his commitment to our youth, zoning, and budget. My eldest daughter served on the Attleboro Youth Commission under DiLisio’s leadership and mentorship for several years. That experience provided me with the opportunity to watch DiLisio encourage, empower and promote the next generation of leaders. Within the community, he has always been an advocate for our education, programs that support our veterans and fiscal responsibilities of the city. The residents of Attleboro are fortunate to have him on our side, advocating for us, working for our priorities and empowering us to use our voice and vote to help sustain and grow the great city of Attleboro.
Dominica Ribeiro
Attleboro
