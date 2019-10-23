To the editor:
I am writing in support of re-electing Jay DiLisio for city council at-large. As a councilor, DiLisio works with everyone and has been a guiding force in a very cohesive council.
He listens to his constituents and fellow councilors alike, always voting on what he feels is in the best interest of our community. Approving our budget is one of the most important roles of our council; as budget chair, DiLisio has shown true leadership and has created an efficient and seamless budget review process.
DiLisio is fully invested in our city. He mentors our Attleboro Youth Commission, he co-chairs our annual river cleanup, he’s passionate about our veterans, including serving on our Moving Wall Committee. He’s strong on public safety, ensuring that our police and fire departments have all the necessary support to help keep Attleboro residents safe. He supports our senior community by helping to bring in new business to provide tax relief to more of our aging community. He has been a strong supporter of education, both with our new high school project and in finding sustainable funding for our schools.
I am proud to call DiLisio a friend. Please join me in voting for him on Nov. 5.
Scott Domenici
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.