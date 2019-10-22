To the editor:
I will be supporting Jay DiLisio in the upcoming election for at-large city councilor.
DiLisio is a dedicated public servant, not a politician. His leadership and vision are what we need to keep Attleboro moving in the right direction. DiLisio is caring, compassionate, experienced and understands the issues that affect the residents of Attleboro.
DiLisio is also very active in a number of community based civic organizations that give him a unique perspective of the needs of our entire community.
The next few years will be critical for the future and growth of Attleboro. I am confident that DiLisio’s leadership and steady voice of reason will benefit our residents and our city.
I confidently and enthusiastically endorse DiLisio re-election as at-large city councilor.
Leo Johnson
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.