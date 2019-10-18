Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
I have known Jay DiLisio well for several years and I have always been impressed by his leadership, caring and compassion for others.
Leading up the high school vote, DiLisio was heavily in favor of the new high school because he knew how important it is to the city’s future. At the same time, he was also concerned about the impact it would have on people with fixed incomes. So much so, he worked with our state representatives and the director of Council of Aging to find solutions that will help those on a fixed income to be able to stay in their homes.
In my opinion, this is the leadership, caring and compassion we need in a city councilor. Please join me in voting for DiLisio for Attleboro City Council At-Large on Nov. 5.
Hallie Cambridge
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.