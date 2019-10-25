To the editor:
It is my pleasure to endorse Jay DiLisio in his campaign for re-election to the Attleboro City Council. In the time that I have known DiLisio, he has consistently shown that he cares about this city and the people who reside here.
This past winter, DiLisio and I were part of a group who assisted the Attleboro Police Department with their active shooter training at Attleboro High School. After the training had completed, he took the time to speak with the first responders who were in attendance. He wanted to hear from the people who risk their lives everyday for the safety of our city what they need in order to do their jobs most effectively.
I firmly believe that this city needs strong leadership. DiLisio is that leader. He has the experience and the initiative to put the priorities of Attleboro’s residents at the forefront and keep this city moving forward. Please vote for DiLisio on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Robert Lively
Attleboro
