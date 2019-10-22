To the editor:
My dad, Jay DiLisio, is running for his fourth term as city councilor at-large. I am an eighth grader at Coelho Middle School. I am also a member of the Attleboro Youth Commission and my dad is the mentor.
Some of the events the Attleboro Youth Commission is involved in are Soup for Heat, the 10 Mile River cleanup, collecting for the Attleboro fireworks and the annual Spooky-Ma-Boo a Halloween event at Willett Elementary School.
I have learned a lot from my dad over the years of being with him at different city events and from being on the youth commission. He taught me how voting works at a city council meeting, how important public service is and how important it is to give back to your community. I watch my dad help people every day and I am proud he is my dad.
Please support DiLisio for city council at-large on Nov. 5.
Ryan DiLisio
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.