To the editor:
I am proud to ask you to vote for James DiLisio (Jay) for re-election to the position of city councilor at-large.
DiLisio has proven his commitment to our city with his involvement in our community. His dedicated work with the Attleboro Youth Commission is never ending. DiLisio has a child who is a student in the public school system, which makes him sensitive in supporting sustainable funding solutions for education.
DiLisio is an energetic councilor, taking on many tasks to continue moving this city in a positive direction. The qualities that DiLisio has are the qualities that Attleboro needs.
Please keep our city moving forward. Vote DiLisio for councilor at-large on Nov. 5.
Luella M. Gobin
Attleboro
