To the editor:
It is my pleasure to endorse Jay DiLisio for Attleboro city councilor at-large. Over the years I have known DiLisio, I have seen him help a number of Attleboro residents with issues they are dealing with. Every time I call DiLisio or have given his number to a friend, DiLisio has always made their issue a priority; even if he couldn t solve the issue himself he has known where to go to get the answer.
It is refreshing to see a city councilor who truly puts the needs of the residents first.
I have been watching the council for many years, and this council has been one of the best I have seen. They ask the appropriate questions at the appropriate time. They are respectful of each other and of all that come in front of the council, and DiLisio’s strong and consistent leadership has been key to the success of this council.
Please join me in voting for DiLisio for Attleboro city council at-large on Nov 5.
Michael Angelo
Attleboro
