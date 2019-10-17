Endorsements for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
I would like to take a minute to explain why I am voting for Jay DiLisio for city councilor at-large on Nov. 5.
As a three-term city councilor, DiLisio has shown his strong leadership as chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee.
As vice chair of the Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee, he has supported the need for requested emergency equipment and got it. As a member of the Special Committee for Senior Tax Abatement he shows great concern for the much-needed relief of our seniors. Not to mention being a member of the Zoning and Land Use Committee.
DiLisio is also a mentor to the Attleboro Youth Commission. On his own time, sets out to be a youth sports coach. Our children need people who will help them in showing leadership and sportsmanship. Much needed these days.
I am most impressed that he has taken his 14 years experience as a bank manager of consumer and business banking, and using these skills to help our community. He is very responsible when it comes to spending tax dollars.
Please get out and vote on Nov. 5. A vote for DiLisio is a vote to keep your city strong and prosperous.
Darryl W. Babington
Attleboro
