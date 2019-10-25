To the editor:
I urge you to vote for Jay Dilisio for Attleboro city council at-large on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Without a doubt he is good for the future of our city. Because he has already spent the better part of three terms as an at-large city councilor he knows what needs to be done and the players involved to make it happen. He is friendly to all who cross his path and willing to assist where he can.
Furthermore, DiLisio is engaged in the community in many positive ways. I have personally witnessed him:
• As a mentor for the Attleboro Youth Commission — when my son (who is on the Youth Commission) does not have a a ride to events/meetings DiLisio is always first to offer his help;
• As a dedicated actor in the Attleboro Community Theater;
• As a member of the Attleboro Fireworks Committee he works tirelessly to ensure everyone will have a fun event to attend.
In summary: Attleboro would be wise to re-elect Dilisio in the upcoming election.
Dawn Bender
Attleboro
