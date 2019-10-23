To the editor:
On Nov. 5, please consider voting to re-elect city council-at-large candidate Jay DiLisio to a fourth term.
In his time on the council, DiLisio has worked hard to control spending while protecting city services and has supported sustainable funding solutions for our education system.
He is a strong, experienced, accessible leader that is committed to the citizens of Attleboro and will work for the priorities of his community.
In addition to his time on the council, DiLisio has volunteered his time on various clean up projects and as a youth sports coach. DiLisio is an advocate for what matters to Attleboro.
Kate Kelly
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.