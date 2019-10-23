To the editor:
It is my pleasure to endorse Jay DiLisio for re-election to the Attleboro City Council at-large. I have been involved in Attleboro politics since the 1980s, and I have seen some of the great all-time city councilors. The councilors who I consider to be great are the ones who take their time to understand the issues, are accessible to residents to discuss their votes, and can comprehend the complexities of the budget. DiLisio meets all of the above.
Over the last two years as budget chair, DiLisio ensured the budget process was smooth, succinct, and transparent. I was impressed with the budget hearings with department heads, where DiLisio was able to ensure that conversations were relevant to each department’s budget. He brought in the city auditor in the role of financial advisor to assist in the process, this was the first time she was involved in this role.
In his commitment to transparency, this year DiLisio had the development of the budget message televised on AACS.
These are a few of the reasons I’m voting for DiLisio for on Nov. 5.
Howard Bibeault
Attleboro
