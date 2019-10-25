To the editor:
The first time I met Jay DiLisio was during “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Attleboro Community Theater. I remember that he would be there to help watch over the kids and helped us Stage Crew make sure they were quiet and in their place. I hadn’t exchanged many words with him at the time but overtime the more Ryan became involved, the more Jay and his wife, Amy were around to help in any capacity.
Jay has been a huge help over the years whether we needed him to help move furniture, or be there at set call to help hold walls or even find a specific door. To see his dedication to even go as far as auditioning and learning his lines for show’s he’s been involved in is inspiring and his support for his friend and family is very touching. He has done a lot for the community as he is always attending and supporting events like the Farmer’s Market, or the Fall Harvest celebration at the Animal Shelter. Jay is the type of person to be there for you when you need it and I can’t think of anyone better than Jay to be re-elected for Attleboro City Council.
Emily Lamarre
Attleboro
