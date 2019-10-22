To the editor:
I am honored and happy to endorse Jay DiLisio to continue in his position as councilor at-large for Attleboro. He brings a young and new vision for Attleboro. His tireless drive is needed for Attleboro to continue its journey and quest to make Attleboro the city with a future.
Jerry Lynch
Attleboro
