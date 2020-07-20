Endorsement for Jesse Mermell, candidate, Fourth Congressional District
To the editor:
I urge my fellow citizens to vote for Jesse Mermell for the Democratic nominee for the Fourth Congressional District in the primary election on Sept. 1.
Reviewing her experience and listening to her speak has taught me that Mermell has dedicated her life to championing progressive causes, from building an economy that works for everybody to protecting abortion access and fighting against climate change. She has shown that she can get things done in her varied roles in Planned Parenthood, Gov. Deval Patrick’s administration, Alliance for Business Leadership, Fair Test, and the Brookline Select Board.
The Fourth District needs a woman with her experience, intellect, and progressive beliefs. Vote for Mermell. Request your mail-in ballot and then vote when you receive it.
Leo Immonen
Wrentham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.