Endorsement: Jesse Mermell, US Congress
To the editor:
I am writing in proud support of Jesse Mermell for the 4th Congressional seat. If you are a Democratic voter in the 4th, you will by now be able to wallpaper your family room with the massive pile of voter literature that has been coming almost daily.
As a reminder, mailings are not free. However, from the volume of them, it would seem as if these races have become more about the volume of materials than the candidates’ positions. From an environmental impact perspective, as most end up being recycled this is not a plus.
I want to get back to the politics of ideas, solutions, policy and most importantly track record. The 4th has nine Democratic candidates, however, in my opinion, the only candidate we have seen with specific policy solutions and the ability to understand the needs of both the district and Washington is Jesse Mermell.
She has many endorsements including recently from state Attorney General Maura Healey and state Auditor Suzanne Bump.
Please consider a candidate who is sure to continue the dedication Joe Kennedy has provided the 4th and take it to the next level.
Please join me in voting for Mermell on Sept. 1.
Neda Joury-Penders
Foxboro
