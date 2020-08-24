Endorsement: Jesse Mermell for Congress
To the editor:
Jesse Mermell is the best candidate to fill the Congressional seat vacated by Joseph Kennedy III. Her experience, mastery of the issues, intelligence, charisma and willingness to listen and hear have distinguished her in a crowded field of eight candidates. A ninth candidate just withdrew and threw his support whole-heartedly behind Mermell.
Mermell will provide bold progressive leadership. She is committed to creating an economy that works for everyone, making the Green New Deal a reality, enacting Medicare For All and protecting a woman’s right to choose.
Mermell has already spent her career in pursuit of meaningful progressive change. That is why she has been endorsed by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Attorney General Maura Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump. These distinguished women recognize what Mermell has accomplished.
Mermell’s administrative experience includes executive director of FairTest, a non-profit dedicated to ending flaws and misuses of standardized tests; state director of the Massachusetts Association for Blind and Visually Impaired; executive director of the Mass. Women’s Political Caucus; vice president for external affairs at Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts and president of the Alliance for Business Leadership.
Mermell has what it takes to fight for us in Congress.
Claire and Dennis Naughton
Foxboro
