Endorsement for Joe Biden, president of the United States
To the editor:
Politics aside we have a choice of two men running for the office of president of the United States.
Joe Biden is a decent man who is honest, straightforward, and outlines a program engineered for the benefit of all Americans. On the other hand Donald Trump is dishonest, lies, blames others for his shortgivings, and acts only to satisfy his own greed. Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent I think the choice is obvious who deserves to lead this country for the next four years.
David Buttrick
Attleboro
