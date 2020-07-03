To the editor:
In 10 weeks, on Sept 1, we all have an opportunity to decide who becomes our United States senator for the next six years. I am endorsing Joe Kennedy for this important job to help lead us:
1. Through this terrible health crisis/pandemic while expanding our affordable health care system for everyone.
2. Through this serious recession and into a full economic recovery.
3. By fighting climate change issues that threaten our own planet.
4. Into positive, fruitful international relationships with European, Middle Eastern, Asian, African, and South American nations.
5. Into a new era of racial justice and peace in the United States.
Kennedy has served the Attleboro region well since becoming our congressman in 2012. His office staff in Attleboro have been superb, helping our local citizens with a multitude of needs.
Many kudos to Lisa Nelson and the rest of his staff.
I know Kennedy will continue to listen and help us as our new senator. He has learned the ropes well in Washington, gained enormous respect among his peers, and does his best to listen and help anyone in need.
I ask you to consider voting for Kennedy for U.S. Senate in the Sept. 1 Democratic Primary.
Ty Waterman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.