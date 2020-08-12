To the editor:
Kennedy has delivered for Attleboro and will lead for the Commonwealth.
I’m supporting Joe Kennedy for Senate because he has been a dedicated presence for our city — both in Washington and in the district.
Kennedy streamlined the federal benefits program for former Texas Instruments workers who were affected by certain cancers.
He convinced federal bureaucrats to remove red tape, expedite claims, and set up a system to help applicants through informational town halls in the city. Since his work, an additional $45 million has been distributed to affected employees.
he secured a $500,000 grant for New Hope Inc. and the Arc of Bristol County to provide services for individuals with disabilities who are victims of domestic or sexual violence, and often visited the Attleboro-based organization.
Kennedy also ushered a $600,000 EPA grant to remediate contamination at the Attleboro Intermodal Transportation Center, which is now flourishing with residential and commercial growth.
Kennedy’s contributions go far beyond financial support. I’ve never seen anyone more dedicated to constituent services than he and his hardworking Attleboro staff. The office door is always open and Joe frequently hosted “Office Hours” for residents. Kennedy and his staff also regularly volunteer at the Kids Summer Lunch Program where they personally deliver children’s lunches at local parks.
Kennedy has shown up for Attleboro and will take our values to the U.S. Senate.
Keith Drucker
Attleboro
