Endorsement for John Simmons, candidate, state representative
To the editor:
As a current state representative for the 1st Bristol District, I am confident that John Simmons is exactly the type of person that the 14th Bristol District needs as their state representative.
Simmons will be an excellent advocate for the entire district. He understands first hand the challenges and concerns that we all face as business owners, taxpayers, home owners, community volunteers and as parents. He wants the best for all of our families.
His experience as a lawyer will provide the fierce advocacy, critical thinking and negotiation skills that provide balance to any discussion. When you speak with him, you realize that he really hears what you say, is not afraid of difficult or uncomfortable conversations and ready for a challenge.
Simons is ready to serve on day one. He has vested himself in the community as a town councilor, volunteer and philanthropist. I have no doubt that he will continue to support and advocate for the entire community when he is state representative, especially when it comes to services including public safety and education. I ask that you support and vote for Simmons as the next state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
Jay BarrowsMansfield
